N.Korea leader Kim Jong Un expected to visit Russia soon

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to visit Russia soon, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping is also expected to travel to North Korea.
Moon spoke of the imminent travel plans of the North Korean and Chinese leaders during a Cabinet meeting a day after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to North Korea but did not elaborate further.
Moon spoke positively about Pompeo's meeting with Kim on Sunday, saying it set up conditions that make possible another summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump soon and will help the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.
North Korean state media said Pyongyang and Moscow agreed to hold a summit this year after Kim met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Pyongyang. Kim also traveled to China three times this year for meetings with Xi.
