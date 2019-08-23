N.Korea says it is ready for both dialogue, confrontation with U.S.

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said on Friday Pyongyang is ready for both dialogue and confrontation with the United States, warning Washington that continuing with sanctions would be a miscalculation, according to state media KCNA.
Ri also accused U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of casting "dark shadows" over U.S.-North Korea talks, claiming that Pompeo was more interested in his own political ambitions than in current U.S. foreign policy.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});