N.Korea says it is ready for both dialogue, confrontation with U.S.

By REUTERS
August 23, 2019 04:06
North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said on Friday Pyongyang is ready for both dialogue and confrontation with the United States, warning Washington that continuing with sanctions would be a miscalculation, according to state media KCNA.

Ri also accused U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of casting "dark shadows" over U.S.-North Korea talks, claiming that Pompeo was more interested in his own political ambitions than in current U.S. foreign policy.


