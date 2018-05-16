May 16 2018
N.Korea says may reconsider summit with United States

By REUTERS
May 16, 2018 05:40
Breaking news

Breaking news.

SEOUL - North Korea said it may reconsider holding a summit with the United States if Washington continues to unilaterally insist on North Korea giving up its nuclear program, the North's state media said on Wednesday.

Citing first vice minister of foreign affairs Kim Kye Gwan, North Korea's central news agency also said the fate of the US-North Korea summit as well as bilateral relations "would be clear" if Washington speaks of a Libya-style denuclearisation for the North.

The statement added US President Donald Trump would remain as a "failed president" if he follows in the steps of his predecessors.


