N.Korea says successfully tested new submarine-launched ballistic missile

By REUTERS
October 3, 2019 00:24
SEOUL - North Korea successfully tested a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) Wednesday morning, state news agency KCNA said on Thursday.

North Korean leader "Kim Jong Un sent warm congratulations" to those who had carried out the successful test-firing of the new type of SLBM, called Pukguksong-3, KCNA said, indicating that Kim was not at the site.


