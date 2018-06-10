June 10 2018
N.Korean leader's private jet departs Pyongyang for Singapore

By REUTERS
June 10, 2018 06:26
SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's private jet departed from Pyongyang on Sunday headed for Singapore, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said without providing further details.

A different cargo plane which accompanied Kim Jong Un on his recent visit to China also departed Pyongyang and was likely headed for Singapore on Sunday, ahead of Kim's summit with US President Donald Trump.

Kim is due to meet Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in the city-state later on Sunday, Singapore's ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.


