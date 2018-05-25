May 25 2018
|
Sivan, 11, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

N.Korean media says country open to resolving issues with U.S.

By REUTERS
May 25, 2018 02:02
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

SEOUL  - North Korea's vice foreign minister Kim Kye Gwan said the North is open to resolving issues with the United States whenever and however after US President Donald Trump called off a June summit with its leader, Kim Jong Un.

"We had set in high regards President Trump's efforts, unprecedented by any other president, to create a historic North Korea-US summit," said the vice foreign minister in a statement released on Friday by the North's central news agency.

"We tell the United States once more that we are open to resolving problems at any time in any way," he said.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 25, 2018
Former FBI Director Comey says agency cannot fight foreign propaganda

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut