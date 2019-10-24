Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

N.Korea's Kim Jong Un and Trump have 'special' relationship, but U.S. political circles hostile - KCNA

By REUTERS
October 24, 2019 00:33
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump continue to have close relations and trust, with Kim calling the relationship "special," North Korea's state news agency KCNA said on Thursday.

In a statement under the name of Foreign Ministry adviser Kim Kye Gwan, KCNA said that contrary to Trump, "Washington political circles and DPRK policy makers of the U.S. administration are hostile to the DPRK for no reason," using North Korea's official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

The statement said North Korea will see "how wisely the U.S. will pass the end of the year." North Korea's Kim had earlier set an end-of-the-year deadline for denuclearisation talks with Washington.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 24, 2019
U.S. says it supports Lebanese people's call for action for economic reform

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings