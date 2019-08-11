N.Korea's Kim oversaw Saturday's test of 'new weapon'

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected Saturday's test of a new weapon, which was developed to suit the country's terrain, state media KCNA said on Sunday.
North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range missiles on Saturday, South Korea said, calling it a show of force against joint new military exercises with the United States.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});