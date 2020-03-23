NY, California, Washington to receive emergency coronavirus assistance

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday night that he had directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to send emergency assistance to New York, California, and Washington - the three states that are suffering from the highest number of coronavirus patients in America. "I directed FEMA to supply four large federal medical stations with 1000 beds for New York, eight large federal medical stations with 2000 beds for California and three large federal medical stations at four small federal medical stations with 1000 beds for the state of Washington," the President said during the daily press conference at the White House. "The supplies will be delivered within the next 48 hours. We are at war, and we are fighting an invisible enemy."
The president added that the US hospital ship Mercy will be deployed to Los Angeles.
Vice President Mike Pence said during the press conference that, on Monday, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) would release new guidance that would allow law enforcement and other workers in critical infrastructure who were exposed to the coronavirus to return to work wearing a mask for a certain period of time.