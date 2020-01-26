Naama Issachar requests pardon

Naama Issachar, the Israeli currently held in jail in Russia, officially requested a pardon on Sunday afternoon.'Today, we discussed with Naama Issachar the statement of the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation D. Peskov that her pardon requires her personal application to the president," said Issachar's defense statement. Yaffa, met a few days prior with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit in Israel, who told her that "everything will be alright." According to Yaffa, Putin told her, “I will return your girl home,” but he did not say when. She described the Russian leader as charming and down to earth.Issachar was jailed on her way back to Israel from India while on a connection flight through Russia, where she was stopped for possessing over nine grams of cannabis. She has been in jail for over half a year.The Kremlin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said it was impossible for Issachar to be granted a presidential pardon without her first formally requesting one.Netanyahu asked Putin for a humanitarian pardon for the woman.Issachar said to Channel 12 from Russian prison that she is hopeful.This is a developing story."As a result of our discussion Naama made a decision to address to the President of the Russian Federation with the motion for pardon and release, and such a motion has been already submitted by her in writing in the prescribed manner through the administration of the detention center in which she is located," the statement concluded.Her mother,