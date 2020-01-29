Putin to free Naama Issachar as a gesture - Israeli source

WASHINGTON - Russian President Vladimir Putin will grant Naama Issachar a pardon, a senior Israeli source said on Wednesday, hours before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was to fly to Moscow.“The release was a gesture by President Putin to the prime minister,” the source said. “There was no deal with Russia.”Netanyahu and Putin plan to meet on Thursday, with Netanyahu stopping in Moscow on the way back from Washington to discuss US President Donald Trump’s peace plan and other diplomatic matters.The prime minister is expected to bring Issachar on his flight to Israel.Issachar, 26, is an Israeli-American was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison in Russia after 9.5 grams of cannabis were found in suitcase during a stopover in Moscow en route home to Israel from a trip to India.“The state acted on [Naama’s] case not only because of mutual responsibility that was true in other cases, but out of a desire to resolve a matter that could have hurt sensitive relations between Israel and Russia, and in light of an evaluation that the state’s stance on another matter hurt Naama,” the source said.The other matter is likely Israel’s extradition of hacker Alexei Burkov to the US.Issachar has been in prison in Moscow since mid-2019, and her case came garnered public attention in Israel in the last months of the year.At the time, Burkov was in an Israeli prison, ahead of an extradition trial. The US had requested he be extradited to them to be tried for over $20m. in computer fraud. Russia then submitted a competing extradition request. A court determined that Burkov should be sent to the US.Burkov, 29, pled guilty to fraud in Virginia last week.Israeli diplomatic sources have said that Russia never explicitly tied Issachar’s fate to that of Burkov, though it is widely understood that the cases were viewed as related.Israel also made gestures towards Russia “to tighten the ties in light of additional issues between the states,” the source said.One such gesture was made a month ago, when Israel ruled in favor of the pro-Putin side in a dispute between offshoots of the Orthodox Church over who controls the Alexander Courtyard in the Christian Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem.Netanyahu formally asked Putin for a pardon for Issachar in recent weeks, and Issachar submitted her plea for a humanitarian pardon on Sunday. Two days later, Moscow Governor Andrew Yuryevich signed her pardon request, which was then forwarded to Putin.During his visit to Jerusalem last week for the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, Putin met with Issachar’s mother and told her “everything will be alright.”Putin said: “It’s clear that Naama comes from a very good family. I know the honorable prime minister’s stance...All that is being taken into consideration at the time of making a decision.”According to Yaffa Issachar, Putin told her “I will return your girl home,” but he did not say when.