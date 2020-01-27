Naama Issachar's pardon request to be discussed by committee on Monday

The Russian committee tasked with deciding on Naama Issachar's pardon request will convene on Monday afternoon, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv reported on Monday.Issachar officially requested a pardon on Sunday in hopes it would lead to her release from a Russian jail, where she is serving a 7.5-year sentence for cannabis possession.On Sunday, Russian defense team said, "As a result of our discussion, Naama made a decision to address to the president of the Russian Federation with the motion for pardon and release, and such a motion has been already submitted by her in writing in the prescribed manner through the administration of the detention center in which she is located.”