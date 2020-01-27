The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Naama Issachar's pardon request to be discussed by committee on Monday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 27, 2020 09:00
The Russian committee tasked with deciding on Naama Issachar's pardon request will convene on Monday afternoon, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv reported on Monday.
Issachar officially requested a pardon on Sunday in hopes it would lead to her release from a Russian jail, where she is serving a 7.5-year sentence for cannabis possession.On Sunday, Russian defense team said, "As a result of our discussion, Naama made a decision to address to the president of the Russian Federation with the motion for pardon and release, and such a motion has been already submitted by her in writing in the prescribed manner through the administration of the detention center in which she is located.”
European shares slump as coronavirus fears worsen
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 10:51 AM
Man breaks into apartment, drinks wine, falls asleep in bedroom
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/27/2020 10:46 AM
Companies in Shanghai cannot resume work before Feb 9 due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 10:23 AM
Markle's father: Meghan and Harry have hurt the queen and royal family
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 10:02 AM
Macau to deny entry to visitors from Hubei unless they can show they are virus-free
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 09:56 AM
Mayor of China's Wuhan says city's governance 'not good enough' as virus spreads
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 09:54 AM
China allots nearly $9 bln to contain spread of virus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 09:17 AM
Body of Israeli tourist missing in New Zealand found
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/27/2020 09:13 AM
Trump administration violated law by withholding Ukraine aid - US watchdo
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 08:51 AM
Rouhani: Iranians should not let Trump harm national unity
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 08:24 AM
Small suspected homemade bomb explodes at Hong Kong hospital
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 08:05 AM
China's Hainan province confirms its first fatality from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 07:34 AM
Australia confirms fifth coronavirus case from last flight out of Wuhan
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 07:26 AM
Education organizations cancel IELTS, GRE, TOEFL tests across China
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 07:17 AM
Schumer says 'Bolton has the evidence,' urges senate to call witnesses
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 02:25 AM
