Shaked set to lead New Right, official announcement on Sunday night

Former justice minister Ayelet Shaked called a press conference to be held at Ramat Gan's Kfar Hamaccabiah Hotel on Sunday night to announce her political direction.

Maariv reported that Shaked and her political ally Naftali Bennett have agreed to run together again under the New Right banner in the September 17 election and would announce at the press conference that Shaked would head the party. But that would not preclude the New Right joining the Union of Right-Wing Parties (URP).

Shaked and Bennett met for two hours in Tel Aviv on Saturday night. Spokesmen for both politicians declined to say anything about the meeting other than that it went well. They would not confirm or deny any reports about the meeting.

There were reports that no decisions were made at the meeting and that Shaked and Bennett remained divided over how to run in the election.

But KAN reported that they decided to deliver an ultimatum to URP. The report said that they threatened to run on their own as their New Right Party if the URP did not give Shaked the top slot and New Right half of the seats on the united list.

Even before the meeting, Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich of URP tweeted a warning to Bennett and Shaked.

“It is looking like Bennett and Shaked still have not learned their lesson,” Smotrich wrote. “We apparently were mistaken in accommodating their dangerous adventures. We must say clearly: If they repeat their mistake and divide the Right, they will bear responsibility for the results. This time they will not be forgiven for toppling a right-wing government and the formation of a left-wing government for personal motives.”

URP leader Rafi Peretz called for unity on the Right. He said that after Labor and Gesher united, it is now the Right’s turn.

In an interview with KAN, URP MK Moti Yogev said the list must be led by a religious-Zionist candidate and that Bennett needs to be more humble in his demands.

