Naftali Bennett: Restraint leads to escalation, IDF should show force

Education Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday called on the IDf to act with full force in the Gaza Strip after a weekend of violent escalation.
"The IDF must be instructed to act with full force, sophistication and precision," he wrote on Twitter.
"The formula by which, after two month of kite terror and hundreds of rockets terrorizing the residents of southern Israel, Hamas dictates the ceasefire is a serious mistake," the minister added.
"I made it clear two month ago: restraint leads to escalation. Those who act with restraint after our sovereignty has been violated constantly for two month, sentence us to a continuous war of attrition."
Bennet's comments come after more than 100 rockets were fired across the border by Hamas militants and Israel launched dozens of air strikes in response over the weekend. According to Hamas reports, a ceasefire was reached late Saturday night.