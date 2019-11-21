Name of psychologist alleged of sexual abuse – Idan Kosovski

The name of the psychologist who allegedly sexually abused teenaged men in Beersheba in the 1990’s is Dr. Idan Kosovski, an esteemed psychologist who had made several televised appearances and wrote about his field in the press.
The alleged crimes took place during the 1990’s, four men who were minors when the alleged acts took place pressed charges and one man alleged Kosovski harassed his son, Walla reported.
While the statute of limitations for these alleged crimes expired, police instructed Kosovski not to contact the men and not to accept minors to his clinic unless an adult is present in the room.