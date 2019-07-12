Nasrallah: Hezbollah can target all of Israel with it’s missiles

Breaking news.
Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah says that there will be “surprises on the ground, in the air and at sea” in the next war with Israel. Says while the group had defensives weapons in 2006 the group now has “quality offensive” weapons.
Nasrallah continued by claiming that Hezbollah can target all of Israel with it’s missiles.However, he said the Hezbollah group “will not target southern Israel during any war, but rather the population-dense northern coast.”
“Any war will be bigger than the 2006 war for Israel and it will put it on the brink of extinction," said Nasrallah. While, the IDF tends to say the next war with Hezbollah will bring Lebanon back to the Stone Age.
Nasrallah then proceeds to show off a map of Israel, like Netanyahu showed off a map of Beirut and Hezbollah missile sites at the UN last October.
