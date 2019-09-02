Nasrallah: We said that we will retaliate, represents our strength

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah spoke tonight about Sunday's attack on Avivim. He thanked Lebanese media outlets and others for coverage refuting "Israeli lies" about casualties.



Avivim, he says, was a retaliatory attack on several levels, and claims that following his threat of retaliation last week, the IDF evacuated its bases and posts along the Lebanese border. It took place during the day deliberately, and succeeded despite Israeli and US threats.The Hezbollah leader added that Israel is frightened and humiliated.



More to follow, this is a developing story.





var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });