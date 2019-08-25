Nasrallah to Israelis: ‘Netanyahu is using your blood to run for office’

Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah told Israelis on Sunday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “a corrupt man who is afraid of the election’s outcome” and warned that “he has no problems to trade on your blood.”



“He will bring to fire [being directed at you] from Gaza, Lebanon, Iraq and Syria,” he said.



