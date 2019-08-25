Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Nasrallah to Israelis: ‘Netanyahu is using your blood to run for office’

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 25, 2019 19:20
Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah told Israelis on Sunday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “a corrupt man who is afraid of the election’s outcome” and warned that “he has no problems to trade on your blood.”

“He will bring to fire [being directed at you] from Gaza, Lebanon, Iraq and Syria,” he said.


