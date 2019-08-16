Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Nasrallah: we will destroy IDF if forces enter Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 16, 2019 19:13
 Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, made statements Friday that if the IDF enters Lebanon, Israel should expect Hezbollah to use all its forces to destroy Israel and Israeli forces, according to Walla. 

In his statement he said, "The July 2006 war revealed the truth and Israel's officials acknowledged that the home front is not ready for war. The axis of resistance is escalating, as are Palestinian terrorist attacks in the West Bank, Gaza and Jerusalem." 


