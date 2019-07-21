Natalie Portman returns as female god of thunder in fourth 'Thor' movie

Breaking news.
Natalie Portman is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play the female god of thunder in "Thor: Love and Thunder," according to Variety.
The Oscar Winner will not be playing a love interest this time, but will take on a greater role in the series's fourth installment. Portman appeared in the first two Thor movies in 2011 and 2013 as Jane Foster, but she was not present in the third film of the Chris Hemsworth series "Thor: Ragnarok." Foster's character was introduced to the series as an astrophysicist whom Thor falls in love with, but in a 2014 comic-book story line she becomes worthy to acquire Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, and takes on the title of Thor, the Goddess of Thunder.
Portman appeared at San Diego Comic-Con alongside director Taika Waiti and co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, where she received great fanfare and a Hasbro version of Thor's famous hammer.
The Thor crew announced that the release date for the upcoming film will be November 5, 2021.
