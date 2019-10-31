Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Nationals beat Astros to win maiden World Series title

By REUTERS
October 31, 2019 05:52
The Washington Nationals beat the Houston Astros 6-2 in a winner-take-all Game Seven showdown on Wednesday to secure their maiden World Series title.

For the Nationals, who began playing in the nation's capital in 2005 when the Montreal Expos moved there and changed their name, the win put the finishing touches on a stunning turnaround after they began the season with a miserable 19-31 record.

It also marked the first time in any American professional sport where the road team went 7-0 in a best-of-seven games series.


