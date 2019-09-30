Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Naturalized U.S. citizen charged with being agent of China

By REUTERS
September 30, 2019 22:02
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A naturalized U.S. citizen working as a tour guide in the San Francisco area was charged on Monday with being an agent of the Chinese government, providing officials there with classified U.S. national security information.

Xuehua Peng, also known as Edward Peng, was taken into custody on Friday in Hayward, California, and was denied bail during an initial court appearance before a U.S. magistrate judge that same day, federal prosecutors said at a Monday morning news conference.
"The conduct charged in this case alleges a combination of age-old spycraft and modern technology,” U.S. Attorney David Anderson said."Defendant Xuehua (Edward) Peng is charged with executing dead drops, delivering payments, and personally carrying to Beijing, China, secure digital cards containing classified information related to the national security of the United States," Anderson said.
Peng, 56, is not accused of obtaining the classified information from the U.S. government himself, but is charged with acting as a courier who between October 2015 and June 2018 left money at "dead drops" in hotel rooms in U.S. cities and picked up secure digital cards.

He then allegedly traveled to Bejing with those cards to deliver them to his handlers in the Chinese government, according to the criminal complaint.

Peng, who works as a tour and sight-seeing operator for Chinese tourists in the Bay Area, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted, prosecutors said. He has been ordered to return to court in San Francisco on Oct. 2.



Related Content

Breaking news
September 30, 2019
North Korea blames U.S. for failure to restart talks

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings