In an interview with Matt Crouch of TBN, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told him, "I think the lesson of Auschwitz is, one, stop bad things when they're small, and Iran is a very bad thing, it's not that small, but it could get a lot bigger with nuclear weapons, and I think the first thing is to stop that, and second is to understand that the Jews will never ever again be defenseless in the face of those who want to destroy them."