Netanya Mayor: Health Ministry is ‘sentencing to death’ elderly people

Netanya Mayor Miriam Feirberg raged against the recent decision by the Health Ministry to order the removal of 50 elderly people from Dorot Medical Center in her city in order to turn that center into a place devoted to the care of coronavirus infected patients.



Feirberg said that the decision is unreasonable as the 50 people are not of sound mental health and will have a hard time adjusting to the new place imposed on them.



She mentioned that some of them are holocaust survivors and asked why their removal was so needed and if they could not have stayed at the center as it is being changed to look after other types of patients as well.



In the worst-case scenario, she said, the Health Ministry is “sentencing these people to their deaths.”



Because the state currently activated emergency powers, the Ministry of Health does not require her consent to carry out this step.