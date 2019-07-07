Netanyahu: Ehud Barak is a fringe candidate with no chance

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, at the Jerusalem Theater.
(photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called former prime minister Ehud Barak's new party a joke in a visit to the coffee shop on Sunday where his son used to work.
"This is one of the biggest joke," Netanyahu said at the stop on his campaign trail, when asked what he thought of Barak's party on Facebook Live. Barak announced his new party over the weekend, calling it the "Israel Democratic Party."
Netanyahu also called Barak, "a fringe candidate who has no chance," while blasting the media for giving him coverage.
When giving his credit card to pay for his coffee at Jerusalem's Duvshanit coffee shop, Netanyahu joked, "so there won't be another investigation," referring to his corruption case. Filming the visit, Netanyahu also took some questions and denied the advance of the immunity bill.
"We don't need it, there won't be anything because there wasn't anything," Netanyahu said.
Likud MK Miki Zohar proposed a bill
in May that would grant the prime minister and all MKs immunity from criminal proceedings.
The bill came after Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit recommended to indict Netanyahu for three counts of fraud and breach of trust and one of bribery, pending a pre-indictment hearing.Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.
