Netanyahu: Erdogan, stop lying

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 24, 2019 19:18
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday calling him a liar and saying that "he who doesn't stop lying about Israel, he who kills Kurds in his own country, he who denies the terrible crimes against the Armenians - that person should not preach to Israel."

Erdoğan was speaking at the United Nations General Assembly and addressed the conditions of Palestinians in Gaza.     


