Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at a Likud rally in Hadera on Thursday and said that he comes to the city of Hadera for many years with his wife Sara.



She stood up to receive standing ovations from the crows.



He began his speech by saying MK Gadi Yevarkan is evidence that the Ethiopian-Israeli voters are returning to the Likud and so are the Russian-Israeli voters, “everybody is coming back to Liked,” he said, “the Likud is on fire!”