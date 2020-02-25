Netanyahu: Gantz took secret information to Moscow

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested on Tuesday in a speech in the city of Afula that Blue and White leader Benny Gantz took a secret information file containing details about Israeli citizens to Moscow, Russia, while he was the head of the Fifth Dimension.At the time, the main investor in the company was Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg. Netanyahu claimed that police handed over to the Fifth Dimension a file containing secret information about Israeli citizens. The Fifth Dimension was meant to offer a data analysis service and closed down.