Netanyahu: 'Gantz's advisor was behind white house spying leak'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on Friday evening that political strategist Joel Benenson, former Obama advisor and current campaign advisor for political rival Benny Gantz, was behind the Politico story published on Thursday.



Netanyahu said "Joel Benenson, Gantz's advisor is behind the false leak about spying against the white house. Gantz and Lapid would do anything including harming the strategic asset of Israeli-US relations."

