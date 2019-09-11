Netanyahu: Hamas fires on an Israeli leader and Lapid and Gantz are happy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed Blue and White leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz on Wednesday when he said “Hamas is firing [rockets] on an Israeli Prime Minister and Lapid and Gantz were happy,” Channel 20 reported.



Netanyahu was speaking about an incident which happened on Tuesday when he had to end a speech in Ashdod abruptly when rockets were fired on the city from the Gaza Strip.

