Netanyahu: Hamas fires on an Israeli leader and Lapid and Gantz are happy

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 11, 2019 22:27
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed Blue and White leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz on Wednesday when he said “Hamas is firing [rockets] on an Israeli Prime Minister and Lapid and Gantz were happy,” Channel 20 reported. 
 
Netanyahu was speaking about an incident which happened on Tuesday when he had to end a speech in Ashdod abruptly when rockets were fired on the city from the Gaza Strip. 



