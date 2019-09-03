Netanyahu: Hezbollah missiles aimed at Kiryat Ata

"The IDF has exposed another precision missile facility in Lebanon," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, adding that "[we] cannot let them maintain it."

"I have directed the IDF: We will not let our enemies arm themselves with precision missiles, and we are working [to prevent them] all the time."

