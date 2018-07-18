Netanyahu: I support surrogacy for both fathers and mothers

Breaking news.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood behind his decision to vote against an amendment to allow single fathers access to surrogacy on Wednesday.
"In contradiction to what was reported [in the media] my stand regarding surrogacy is completely consistent," said Netanyahu, who voted against Likud MK Amir Ohana's proposed the amendment.
Ohana is an openly gay politician and the amendment is seen by many as meant to help gay as well as single men who wish to become fathers.
Netanyahu claimed he informed Ohana that he will not support the amendment because the law would not pass "and then mothers would not have surrogacy" said the prime minister.
Earlier this week, Netanyahu posted a video saying: “MK Amir Ohana… raised a simple point on the surrogacy bill. Single mothers [will have] the right to surrogacy and single fathers will not. This is simply not fair, and we need to fix it, and so I told him in the Likud faction meeting that I would support an amendment that he will submit.”