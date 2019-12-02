Netanyahu: I talked with Trump about Jordan Valley annexation

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he discussed the annexation of the Jordan Valley with US President Donald Trump, among other "historic opportunities...in the coming months," according to Kan news."I spoke yesterday with Trump about historic opportunities that we have in the coming months, including the Jordan Valley as the Israel's extended eastern border and a defense alliance with the US. I offered [Blue and White leader Benny] Gantz to realize these [opportunities] in a unity government that will be established now," said Netanyahu at an event in Ashkelon.