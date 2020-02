Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday evening that if Blue and White leader Benny Gantz is unable to make up his mind if he should debate on live television with the prime minister and “he could speak with [Arab-Israeli MK Ahmed] Tibi.”“Tibi is a very smart man,” he said, “he could talk with him about it.” Netanyahu repeatedly argued that Gantz would not be able to form a government without the support of Arab-Israeli MKs such as Tibi, a member of the Joint List.