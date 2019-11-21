Netanyahu: "Ignoring personal attacks, calling for direct negotiations"

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu answered the accusations from Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and wrote on twitter in response:

"I've heard what Benny Gantz has to say, and I'm ignoring the baseless personal accusations. I would like to make one thing clear: I'm making the first move, and I am making an offer: Come to personal negotiations with no preliminary conditions. We can overcome our differences. The country is important to all of us! We must make a last ditch effort to make a unity government."

