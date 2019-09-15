Netanyahu: I’m going to lose right now

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Channel 13 on Sunday and said, “I’m going to lose right now [in the upcoming elections].”
Netanyahu warned that Blue and White leader Benny Gantz means to create a Left-wing government.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});