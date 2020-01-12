Netanyahu: Iran killed 176 people and lied about it

Iran killed scores of people and tried to hide it from the international community, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the opening of a cabinet meeting on Sunday.“Iran is not only oppressing its nation and coordinating the terrorism throughout the Middle East, it also caused the death of 176 people and after that hid it and lied to the international community,” Netanyahu said, the day after Iran admitted to shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane. Netanyahu sent his condolences to the families of those killed.The prime minister emphasized that “Israel will not allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon.”“I praise President Trump for putting new, very severe sanctions on this regime,” he added.Netanyahu pointed out that the new sanctions came soon after Tehran’s announcement that it will accelerate its uranium enrichment, and called on the UK, France and Germany to join the American effort.“The need to go to the [UN] Security Council and there they need to activate the sanctions that they decided on in the past,” he said.The prime minister also commended the courage of Iranians protesting the mullah’s regime.“They deserve freedom; they deserve liberty; they deserve the ability to live in security and peace – all of the things that this regime is preventing them from having,” he stated.Netanyahu did not make any reference to reports in NBC and The New York Times that Israel provided some of the intelligence used by the US to find and kill Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani last week, or that Israel was the only country outside the US whose leaders knew of the strike in advance.