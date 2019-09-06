Netanyahu: Israel is helping defend Middle Eastern countries against Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to BBC Arabic for the first time before elections on Friday.



He told BBC that Israel is not only defending itself but also defending other countries in the region against the Iranian threat. Netanyahu said that some Arab countries don’t care about the dead lock in the Palestinian issue but rather are looking for defence and security cooperation with Israel.



In his interview, he also said that Iran is attempting to organize attacks throughout Africa, not just in the Middle East.





