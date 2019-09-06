Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu: Israel is helping defend Middle Eastern countries against Iran

By
September 6, 2019 22:43
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to BBC Arabic for the first time before elections on Friday. 

He told BBC that Israel is not only defending itself but also defending other countries in the region against the Iranian threat.  Netanyahu said that some Arab countries don’t care about the dead lock in the Palestinian issue but rather are looking for defence and security cooperation with Israel.

In his interview, he also said that Iran is attempting to organize attacks throughout Africa, not just in the Middle East.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 6, 2019
Air raid sirens activated in Sderot, Gaza Border communities

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings