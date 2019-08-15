Netanyahu: Israel open to criticism, not boycotts

Israel is open to criticism of its policies, but legally bars entry to those who work to boycott the state, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.



"As a vibrant and free democracy, Israel is open to any critic and criticism, with one exception," Netanyahu said. "Israel's law prohibits the entry of people who call and operate to boycott Israel, as is the case with other democracies that prevent the entry of people whose perception harms the country. "The same is true of the US towards an Israeli Knesset and other public figures in the world.



"Congressmen Talib and Omar are leading activists in promoting boycott legislation against Israel in the US Congress. Only a few days ago, we received their visitation plan, and it became clear that they were planning a campaign whose sole purpose was to strengthen the boycott and negate Israel's legitimacy."



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });