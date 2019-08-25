Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu in North: Israel prevented Iranian attack on the Golan

"This was Iran's initiative, it was under Iran's command, and it was an Iranian mission," Netanyahu stressed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 25, 2019 17:46
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi. (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israeli security services prevented an Iranian terror attack aimed at Israeli citizens on the Golan Heights.

Netanyahu held a security trip in the North in order to assess the situation with the IDF chief of staff, the Northern Command commander and other senior officials.“In a complex operation by the security services,” Netanyahu said, “we discovered that the Iranian Quds Force sent a special team of Shi’ite militants through Syria to carry out terror attacks against Israelis in the Golan Heights.”

"This was Iran's initiative, it was under Iran's command, and it was an Iranian mission," Netanyahu stressed.

Netanyahu reiterated that “if someone rises up to kill you, kill him first” and that Israel will not hesitate to combat any country in the region that allows anti-Israeli militants to use its land.    


Related Content

Breaking news
August 25, 2019
Qatari ambassador leaves Gaza Strip through Erez Crossing

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings