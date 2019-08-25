Netanyahu in North: Israel prevented Iranian attack on the Golan

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israeli security services prevented an Iranian terror attack aimed at Israeli citizens on the Golan Heights.



Netanyahu held a security trip in the North in order to assess the situation with the IDF chief of staff, the Northern Command commander and other senior officials.“In a complex operation by the security services,” Netanyahu said, “we discovered that the Iranian Quds Force sent a special team of Shi’ite militants through Syria to carry out terror attacks against Israelis in the Golan Heights.”



"This was Iran's initiative, it was under Iran's command, and it was an Iranian mission," Netanyahu stressed.



Netanyahu reiterated that “if someone rises up to kill you, kill him first” and that Israel will not hesitate to combat any country in the region that allows anti-Israeli militants to use its land.



