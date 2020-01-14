The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Netanyahu: Israel will not allow Iran to attain nuclear weapons

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 14, 2020 19:13
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video on social media on Tuesday saying, “we know exactly what is happening with the Iranian nuclear program” and vowed that “Israel will not allow Iran to get nuclear weapons.”
Netanyahu also called on the Western powers to use the “automatic sanctions” clause against Iran at the UN. France, Britain and Germany confirmed on Tuesday that they had triggered a dispute mechanism in the Iran nuclear deal given Tehran's ongoing violations of the 2015 agreement, but said they were not joining the United States campaign to exert maximum pressure on Tehran.
     

EU moves to suspend work of Poland's supreme court disciplinary chamber
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2020 07:21 PM
Canadian experts on plane disaster investigation visit Iran crash site
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2020 07:14 PM
Russia: No grounds to trigger Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanism
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2020 07:13 PM
Former Tiberias mayor: I support Blue and White now, no to Netanyahu
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/14/2020 06:38 PM
Egyptian Military: F-16 jet crashed, pilot missing
  • By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
  • 01/14/2020 06:02 PM
Rabbi indicted for leading sect, enslaving women named as Aharon Ramati
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/14/2020 04:24 PM
Bar Refaeli gives birth to her first son
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/14/2020 01:12 PM
Iran cleric says expelling UK envoy would be the best move
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2020 12:52 PM
Bennett, Smotrich agree to run together in upcoming elections
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/14/2020 12:48 PM
Aviation officials from Iran, Ukraine, Canada hold meeting over crash
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2020 12:13 PM
Jordan's King Abdullah met with EU Council President for talks on Iran
  • By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/14/2020 11:55 AM
Shaffir to Horowitz: 'Glad you've united, It's a shame about the lies'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/14/2020 11:44 AM
Turkey says will stop Syrian government violations of Idlib ceasefire
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2020 11:41 AM
Iran's judiciary says around 30 arrested over plane crash protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2020 11:37 AM
Senior official, 4 others arrested for bribery, fraud and breach of trust
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/14/2020 10:09 AM
