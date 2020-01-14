Netanyahu: Israel will not allow Iran to attain nuclear weapons

Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video on social media on Tuesday saying, “we know exactly what is happening with the Iranian nuclear program” and vowed that “Israel will not allow Iran to get nuclear weapons.”Netanyahu also called on the Western powers to use the “automatic sanctions” clause against Iran at the UN. France, Britain and Germany confirmed on Tuesday that they had triggered a dispute mechanism in thenuclear deal given Tehran's ongoing violations of the 2015 agreement, but said they were not joining the United States campaign to exert maximum pressure on Tehran.