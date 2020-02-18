Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that it would be a sad day for the State of Israel if Blue and White leader will form a government with Arab-Israeli MKs.

Netanyahu said that Gantz “can't form a government without the Joint List” and said that a vote for Blue and White is a vote for Arab-Israeli MKs or “for a fourth election.”

Netanyahu joined Justice Minister Amir Ohana and called for the release of the recorded conversations between current Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and former IDF chief of staff Gabi Ashkenazi.