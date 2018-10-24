Netanyahu: I've know about a plot against me for several weeks

Breaking news.
X
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he has been aware for the past few weeks that a "subversive plot" had been set in motion against him, he said at a birthday party in his honor on Wednesday.
Netanyahu claimed that "a former Likud minister has been talking with people in the coalition," the unnamed politician came up with an alleged "subversive plot".
"That I will bring the Likud a landslide victory, and afterwards it will be arranged I will not be prime minister," Netanyahu said.
"This [plot] is destined to fail because the public will not let such a thing happen," he said, "but it did reveal a loophole in the law and we will think on what to do about it."
On Tuesday morning it was revealed Netanyahu was possibly concerned with an allegedly possible scenario in which he will win the elections and President Reuven Rivlin will ask some other MK to form a government.
The alleged concern is that, under current Israeli law, it's only a tradition that the president requests the party leader of the party with the largest number of seats in Knesset to form a government and that, in theory, the president is not obliged to ask the party head and might ask any MK.
