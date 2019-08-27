Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu, Kahlon, Deri commit NIS 3 million to Gaza border businesses

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 27, 2019 18:55
Prime Minister Netanyahu, Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon and Interior Minister Arye Deri announced Tuesday that NIS 3 million in grants will be delivered to restaurant owners located on the Gaza border.

The three politicians had worked together to pass a compensation packages for the restaurant sector in Sderot and Gaza, with the aim of strengthening them during these difficult economic times.The package will provide compensation of tens of thousands of shekels in food to business owners in the area. 


