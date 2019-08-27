Netanyahu, Kahlon, Deri commit NIS 3 million to Gaza border businesses

Prime Minister Netanyahu, Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon and Interior Minister Arye Deri announced Tuesday that NIS 3 million in grants will be delivered to restaurant owners located on the Gaza border.





The three politicians had worked together to pass a compensation packages for the restaurant sector in Sderot and Gaza, with the aim of strengthening them during these difficult economic times.The package will provide compensation of tens of thousands of shekels in food to business owners in the area.

