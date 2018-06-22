Netanyahu: Peace was talked about

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt and Israeli ambassador to the US Ron Dermer on Friday afternoon.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced his appreciation for US President Donald Trump and his support for Israel.



Friedman stated on social media that the meeting was "Great."



The White House stated that among the issues discussed were "the means by which the humanitarian situation in Gaza can be alleviated while maintaining Israel's security" and that the current administration is "committed" to advance peace between Israelis and Palestinians.



