May 16 2018
|
Sivan, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Netanyahu: Riots on border are not civilian protests, but warlike acts by Hamas

By
May 16, 2018 20:06
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu related to the events in Gaza, saying that the “relative quiet” there on Wednesday was a result of “our preparedness and the determination of the IDF soldiers defending our borders.”

Netanyahu, speaking at a reception in the capital for Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, said that the riots on the border were not “civilian protests,” but rather “a warlike act by Hamas.”

He noted that a Hamas spokesman said that 50 of the 60 people killed there on Monday were Hamas members, something that corresponded with Israel’s numbers.

“Israel will continue to defend itself as necessary and will not allow anyone who calls for its destruction to break into our borders and threaten our communities,” he said. “We will protect the State of Israel.”


Related Content

Breaking news
May 16, 2018
IDF strikes two Hamas positions in southern Gaza Strip

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut