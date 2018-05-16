Netanyahu: Riots on border are not civilian protests, but warlike acts by Hamas

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu related to the events in Gaza, saying that the “relative quiet” there on Wednesday was a result of “our preparedness and the determination of the IDF soldiers defending our borders.”



Netanyahu, speaking at a reception in the capital for Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, said that the riots on the border were not “civilian protests,” but rather “a warlike act by Hamas.”



He noted that a Hamas spokesman said that 50 of the 60 people killed there on Monday were Hamas members, something that corresponded with Israel’s numbers.



“Israel will continue to defend itself as necessary and will not allow anyone who calls for its destruction to break into our borders and threaten our communities,” he said. “We will protect the State of Israel.”



