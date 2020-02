Speaking in Migdal HaEmek, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that “something bad is going on with [Blue and White leader] Benny Gantz.”“I am not speaking about speech issues,” he said, “I am speaking about sharpness of thought.” Netanyahu said that he does not think Gantz is able to withstand the pressures of leading the nation.Gantz used to serve as the IDF Chief of Staff under Netanyahu before he entered politics.