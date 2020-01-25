The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Netanyahu: 'Trump deal is a once-in-history opportunity'

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JANUARY 25, 2020 19:35
Israel must not miss the opportunity in US President Donald Trump’s plan for Israel and the Palestinians, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday, the day before he plans to head to Washington D.C. to receive the plan.
“This is an opportunity that comes once in history, and we cannot miss it,” Netanyahu said in a video posted to social media. “We have the best friend Israel has ever had in the White House, and therefore, we have the best opportunity we ever had.”
Pompeo accuses radio reporter of lying about his behavior after interview
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 08:25 PM
Saudi wealth fund in talks to buy Newcastle United for 340 million
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 08:23 PM
Lebanese security fire water cannons at protesters breaching barricade
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 07:31 PM
Malaysia confirms fourth case of coronavirus infection
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 06:54 PM
Coronavirus patients arrived in France without symptoms
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 06:33 PM
China's Didi says to halt inter-city services to and from Beijing, Jan 26
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 06:31 PM
Toddler dies after being run over by family member in Tel Sheva
  • By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV, ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 01/25/2020 05:56 PM
China says confirms total of 1,372 cases from coronavirus outbreak - state media
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 05:40 PM
Explosives found tied to balloons in Kibbutz Be'eri
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/25/2020 04:54 PM
China to halt all group tours as it seeks to halt virus spread- state media
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 04:29 PM
Russia in talks with China to help its citizens leave Wuhan - RIA
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 03:57 PM
Thai airport says still limiting virus scans as 7th patient reported
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 03:22 PM
France plans evacuation of French nationals from Wuhan, China - SCMP
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 03:19 PM
Beijing to halt all inter-province shuttle buses from Jan 26
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 02:23 PM
US to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan, China
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 01:49 PM
