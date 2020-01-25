Netanyahu: 'Trump deal is a once-in-history opportunity'

Israel must not miss the opportunity in US President Donald Trump’s plan for Israel and the Palestinians, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday, the day before he plans to head to Washington D.C. to receive the plan.
“This is an opportunity that comes once in history, and we cannot miss it,” Netanyahu said in a video posted to social media. “We have the best friend Israel has ever had in the White House, and therefore, we have the best opportunity we ever had.”
