Netanyahu: Trump pressure weakening Iran economically and politically

The prime minister pointed to protests in Tehran, Beirut and Iraq as results of sanctions on Iran.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
DECEMBER 4, 2019 18:13
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara speak to the press before boarding the plane to Lisbon (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara speak to the press before boarding the plane to Lisbon
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
LISBON - US President Donald Trump's policies towards Iran are having a major effect, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.
“We’re very happy that his policy is creating great pressure on Iran,” he said. “Their economic resources are stressed. The economic problems are creating political problems.”
Speaking on the plane to Lisbon, where he was set to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Netanyahu said he plans to continue the conversation that he began with Trump on Sunday about policy towards Iran, emphasizing the need to continue pressure.
The prime minister pointed to protests in Tehran, Beirut and Iraq as results of sanctions on Iran.
“There’s no reason to help [Iran],” Netanyahu said, referring to European countries trying to circumvent sanctions. “Instead, we should increase pressure.”
Netanyahu spoke about Iran before the flight, as well, saying those trying to avoid sanctions “should be ashamed of themselves.”
 “While people are risking their lives and dying on the streets of Tehran, they are giving sustenance and support to this radical regime,” he said.
Netanyahu said Iran is trying to “march forward with developing nuclear bombs, ballistic missiles and precision guided munitions. This has to be countered and the way to counter it is more pressure.”
“Our major goal is to weaken Iran. It’s not a rhetorical goal, it’s real. The stronger we are, the weaker they are, the closer we are to that goal,” he said.
Netanyahu said he also plans to discuss a defense pact between Israel and the US with Pompeo.
“This is a great thing for Israel. I know there are disagreements...but I think it’s the right thing that will address what we need,” he stated.
Netanyahu also said he and Pompeo will also talk about Israel applying sovereignty to the Jordan Valley.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Lebanon iran protests Mike Pompeo
