Netanyahu: US-Israel annexation committee started work

The Israeli-American team has begun preparing a precise map of the parts of the West Bank Israel will annex in accordance with the new US peace plan, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Saturday.“We are in the middle of the process of mapping out the territory that will be part of Israel according to the Trump plan,” Netanyahu said. “It won't take much time…Within a few weeks, it will happen.”Prime Minister’s Office Director-General Ronen Peretz will head the Israeli side of the committee, a PMO source said.An American diplomatic source said: “We are in close conversations with the Netanyahu Administration.”